Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 South R.L. Thornton Freeway
Dallas, TX 75224
214-941-7332
Kathy F. Coleman


1956 - 2019
Kathy F. Coleman Obituary
Kathy F. Coleman

June 2, 1956--December 15, 2019

Wake, Friday, 12-20-2019

6:00pm -8:00pm

Services, Saturday, 12-21-2019 1:00pm

Both service will be at The Historical St Emmanuel Baptist Church, 509 Lakey St, Denton, TX 76205

Survived by: two sons, Alvin Coleman (Chandra) and Andre Coleman (Nikki), Brother, Barry Coleman (Tammy) 4 Grandsons, 3 Great Grandchildren, Aunts, Catherine Bell and Dorothy Pouges, Uncles, James Coleman and Willie Wilburn and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home, 4155 S.R. L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75224
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
