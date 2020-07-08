1/1
Kathy Lynne Purser
1954 - 2020
Kathy Lynne Purser

Kathy Lynne Purser, 66, of Denton passed away on June 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 5, 1954 in Denton, Texas to James and Mildred (Nation) Purser.

She is survived by her daughters, Amie Cockerell and spouse, Mindy Mathis of Dublin, Texas, Casey Galliton and husband, Mat of Weatherford, brothers, James Purser and wife Paula of Dallas, and Forrest Purser of Trophy Club, nieces, Jordan Purser, and Rachel Richter and husband, Evan, nephews, Jason Purser and wife Jenni, and Alec Purser.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2-4 Pm at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
