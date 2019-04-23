Kay Hansen Littler



1957 - 2019



Kay Littler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 11th at her home in Denton Texas. She was surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Kay leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Chris Littler, her three daughters and five grandchildren. She was diagnosed with Stage IV Melanoma in late August of 2018.



She was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia and grew up traveling the world with her military family. She attended the University of Maryland in Munich for one year before arriving at the University of North Texas, where she earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in Physics. She married Chris Littler in December of 1980 and they had three daughters together. She was a lecturer and advisor for the Department of Physics at UNT for 17 years and passed along her passion for science and teaching to countless students.



A memorial service will be held on May 4th 2019 at 10:30am at the Village Church of Denton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Kay's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, who provided her the best care possible. Donations can be made online at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/