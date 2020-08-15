Sister Kay Kolb, SSND



Sister Kay Kolb died peacefully in the afternoon of August 10, 2020, at St. Anthony's Gardens, in Covington, La.



Sister Kay's life began on August 22, 1933. She was baptized Carolyn Jeanette and she was raised by loving family. Sister Kay professed vows with the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1954. Many years of living Community and teaching and studying prepared her for the work she would accomplish in North Texas.



Sister Kay's SSND Community wrote in her official obit: "...She pursued an ever broader and deeper understanding of scripture and the Church through formal theological studies as well as through non-credit courses. A dream was taking shape. The shaping had been happening as she and a friend, Sister Pat Miller, proposed to their provincial leaders the assigning of some sisters to a relatively new involvement, pastoral ministry. In the late 1970s a letter from a parish priest in Denton, Texas requested a couple of sisters to assist as pastoral ministers in his parish. Sisters Kay and Pat were assigned. Through the decades the parish program evolved into a diocesan lay ministries program. In a Texas Catholic news article, Sister Kay explained their work, "The program of study, prayer, and dialogue was designed to familiarize Catholics with the principles they are called upon to live out their faith -- in the marketplace and in their families and to encourage other to do so." The Fort Worth Diocese awarded Sisters Kay and Pat the Dorothy Day Ward for Justice. The presenter explained Kay and Pat's own involvement in "responding to the needs of the poor and speaking out in behalf of the oppressed." The ministry reached out beyond parish and diocesan membership and trained others to do so.



Sister Kay retired with Sister Pat to the School Sisters of Notre Dame retirement home in Chatawa, Miss. in 2017. Sister Kay's health was diminishing. In 2019, Sister Kay moved with 30 other School Sisters of Notre Dame from Chatawa to St. Anthony's Gardens in Covington, La. It is there she died peacefully among her Sisters and friends."



A private burial took place at the St. Mary of the Pines Cemetery, Chatawa, Miss. Memorials in Sister Kay's name may be made to School Sisters of Notre Dame, St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa, Miss.





