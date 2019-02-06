Home

Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
Kayland Bradford


1933 - 2019
Kayland Bradford Obituary
Kayland Zane Bradford

Kayland Zane Bradford (Brad) age 85 and a resident of Flower Mound, TX. Born on February 9, 1933 in Anadarko, OK and passed away on February 4, 2019 in Flower Mound, TX.

Brad will be buried at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Centennial, Colorado, following a 1:00 Memorial Service on February 13, 2019 at Drinkwine Mortuary, 999 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton, Colorado. Condolences can be sent to www.flowermoundfuneralhome.com or

www.drinkwinemortuary.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
