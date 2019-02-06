|
Kayland Zane Bradford
Kayland Zane Bradford (Brad) age 85 and a resident of Flower Mound, TX. Born on February 9, 1933 in Anadarko, OK and passed away on February 4, 2019 in Flower Mound, TX.
Brad will be buried at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Centennial, Colorado, following a 1:00 Memorial Service on February 13, 2019 at Drinkwine Mortuary, 999 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton, Colorado. Condolences can be sent to www.flowermoundfuneralhome.com or
www.drinkwinemortuary.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019