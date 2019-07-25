Keith Raymond Montgomery



Memorial services for Keith Montgomery will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at the Craddock Memorial Chapel.



Keith Raymond Montgomery was born September 18, 1939 in Hobart, Oklahoma to Raymond "Jack" and Vola Montgomery. He passed away from this life on July 23, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Keith married the love of his life Judith Ann Montgomery on June 1, 1963. Keith was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Lake Kiowa Golf Association.



Keith and Judy lived in Denton, Texas for 20 years. In 1993 they moved to Lake Kiowa where he has resided for the past 26 years. He worked in Dallas for IBM for 26 years as a systems engineer, and then after his retirement he worked at the Lake Kiowa Golf Pro shop. He enjoyed playing golf, building models, spending time with his granddaughters and working in his yard.



Keith is preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann Montgomery - May 28, 2019; father Raymond "Jack" Montgomery - November 29, 1992; and mother Vola Montgomery -March 6, 1988.



Survivors include his sons, Kevin Montgomery and his wife Jennifer Montgomery of Sanger, Texas and Darren Montgomery and his wife Amy Montgomery of Crossroads, TX; granddaughters Megan and Kylie Montgomery; and his sister Diana Depew of Childress, TX.



Memorials may be made to the at 250 Williams St. 4th Flr. Atlanta, GA. 30303-1032.



