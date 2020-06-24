Kennard Bolt Royal



Ken Royal passed away Saturday, May 2, at his home, surrounded by his family. Ken was born in Oneonta, NY on May 12, 1942. He attended schools in Worcester, NY but is a graduate of Paschal High School in Fort Worth, TX. He married Judith Lee Fredrick on August 12, 1965 in Schenectady, NY. He attended Ranger Junior College on a basketball scholarship and graduated from North Texas State University in 1978. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lewis Royal and Evelyn Christine Bolt, as well as his sister Ingrid Bolt Royal Lindsey.



Ken worked as a pressman at Moore Business Forms in Denton for 21 years. He worked for Denton ISD for 17 years as the attendance coordinator. He also worked as a holiday Santa Claus with the Noerr Corporation for 15 years, including 10 years at the Galleria Mall in Dallas.



Ken was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Denton since 1967, where he served as a youth group volunteer, VBS leader, Deacon and Session member. Ken was a longtime volunteer for many organizations, including Denton Christian Preschool, CASA, Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, and coached many youth soccer, basketball and cycling teams. He and his wife Judy have been foster parents for 28 children over the years.



He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, rock climbing, motorcycling and especially bicycling. He raced for many years and qualified for the National Championships in 1981. He later led bicycle safety programs and fixed many bikes which he gave to children across Denton over the years.



Ken is survived by his wife, Judith Fredrick Royal, his daughter Kimberly Royal Tate and her children Britney and Corbin Skinner, Michael Tate and Amanda Tate, his son Christopher Jason Royal and his wife Amy, and their children William, Kelsey, Caleb and Lindsey Royal, his daughter April Evelyn Stracener and her husband Greg, and their children Sabra Robb and her husband Kirk, and their children Kimber and Kylee Robb, Sierra Hardy and her husband Daniel, and their children Lincoln and Adeline Hardy, and Cherokee Stracener, his son Andrew Kennard Royal and his wife Naomi, and their children Tyger, Tucker, Taylor, Truman and Taio Royal, and his daughter Jessica Lucy Royal-Wolfe and her husband Damon, and their children Izabella, Eden and Ellie Wolfe, and also Anthony Vazquez, and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.



Ken generously donated blood many times throughout the healthy years of his life and was able to use donated blood in his later years. He also donated his body upon his death to UT Southwestern hospital. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Denton on June 27 at 2 pm. Donations can be made in Ken's honor to Cumberland Children's Home and to Stepping Stones.





