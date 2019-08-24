|
|
Kenneth Adam Sakiewicz
Kenneth Adam Sakiewicz born November 03, 1963 in Chicago Illinois. After his long, three and a half year battle with cancer Ken passed away on Monday August 19th 2019 surround by family and loved ones. Ken will be remembered by his community for his loving nature and always lending a hand to someone in need. 13 years old in a suburb of Chicago Ken met the love of his life and told her that he would marry her one day, they would have a son and daughter and he would provide a wonderful life for their family. He married that girl he met that day in a field behind their neighborhood 9 years later in a Catholic Church. A year and a half later they started their family with their first born, Allan. Rachael followed just 2 and a half years later. He worked in a warehouse for a grocery store while starting his family until one day he decided to pack up everything and move to Texas to start his own business with something he loved, construction, particularly home building and remodeling. He started by taking an ad out in a paper for handyman work when he quickly realized he developed a knack for tile. Over time he opened two home remodeling showrooms and built a business that would provide the life he once promised his love Yvette. Along the way he loved and lived life to the fullest. Ken and Yvette rode Harleys and even were part of a motorcycle club that mainly did charity work for orphans. Ken would get the nickname Chilly Willy for his willingness to ride through snow and sleet along with one other biker for a Christmas charity event at an orphanage. He then decided to move his family to Argyle to live on some land and lead a more simple life. Though his new community wasn't accepting at first site, he quickly proved that appearance are not everything. Kens acceptance of others and willingness to always lend a hand spread through the community where over the years he was able to impact many lives for the better. Ken is survived by his wife Yvette, Daughter Rachael, Son Allan and his wife Lucy, His grandchildren; Hawkins Oliver, and Vivian Yvette of his Son Allan. His Father Martin, stepmom Annie, brothers Tom, Martin Jr., and Nick. Sisters Tanya, Lisa and her family; husband Donnie and son Austin. Though our hearts are broken and he will be missed dearly, we know with Kens competitive nature that he rests peacefully knowing that he now is truly a know it all and has had all his questions answered.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019