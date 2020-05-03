|
|
Kenneth Blaine Wineinger
Kenneth Blaine Wineinger passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born March 28,1941 in Cleveland, Oklahoma, to Harry Kenneth Wineinger and Evelyn Blaine Jones Wineinger. He was preceded in death by his parents and two beloved uncles, Russell Wineinger and Dean Wineinger of Cleveland, Ok.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Joanne Burch Wineinger; daughters Amy Blaine Wineinger Tackett, her husband Gregory L. Tackett and Angela Beth Wineinger Dagenais, her husband Louis O. Dagenais; six grandchildren, Parker Blaine Tackett and Katie Lee Tackett, Enga Joanne Dagenais, L. Mason Dagenais, Ian Russell Dean Dagenais and Liesl Rebecca Dagenais; sister Harriet Dowell and her husband Ted Dowell and two nieces. Kenneth was proud of each of his grandchildren and each of their accomplishments. He loved to talk with them and about them.
Kenneth served in the Army reserves for 10 years in an artillery unit. He graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma University. He spent one year teaching grades 1-8 in a one room school near Billings, Montana while he lived in an attached small room. He moved to Dallas in 1969 and spent his career at Texas Instruments (later Raytheon) for 30 years before retiring. He was proud that one of the printed circuit boards that he designed, and has his name on it, sits on a rocket probe that landed on Mars.
Kenneth loved woodworking and music. Some of his favorites were Herman's Hermits, Kingston Trio, the Beachboys, the Beatles and all church hymns and music. He loved visiting and interacting with Joanne's Burch extended family.
Kenneth and his wife moved to Denton in 2001 where they became active in Southmont Baptist Church. Kenneth's family wish to thank the staff at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their capable, skilled, kind and loving care of him for the past several years.
The family will celebrate Kenneth's life at a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 3, 2020