Kenneth "Kenny " Joy
Shelton
Kenneth "Kenny" Joy Shelton, 87, of Denton, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Sanger, Texas to Albert and Dona McWilliams on May 21, 1932. She loved her family and enjoyed volunteering at Ruth's Room and showing kindness to others. She is preceded in death by her parents and 11 siblings.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Cooper Creek Cemetery at 12:00 noon.
She is survived by her sons David Curtis, Rich Curtis and Dan Curtis and their spouses, four granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019