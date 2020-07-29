Kenneth Lloyd (Ken) IngramKenneth Lloyd Ken Ingram, 71, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas, on Wed., July 29, 2020, from 5 7 P.M. A funeral service will held in DeBerrys funeral chapel on Thurs., July 30, 2020, at 10 A.M, with a second service at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth at 1:00 p.m., with interment to follow.Ken was born in Belton, Texas, on September 18, 1948, to Chrysteen (Porter) and Maloy Ingram, Jr. He married Cene Chamberlain in Fort Worth, Texas on March 15, 1968. Childhood sweethearts, they attended Brewer High School. He graduated from Texas Wesleyan College in 1972.Ken had a 44-year career in banking across North Texas, ultimately retiring in 2011 from Wells Fargo as its Senior Vice President-Principal I Dallas/Fort Worth Government Banking.Ken was a passionate community servant all of his professional life, serving as a member of the Texas Womens University Board of Regents and past president of the Denton Rotary Club, as well as on the Boards of the Denton State School, Denton County Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center, the Dallas/Fort Worth Board of the American Institute of Banking, and the Fort Worth Board of the Golden Gloves organization. He also served as a councilman for the City of White Settlement.Throughout their 51-year-marriage, Kenneth and Cene were fixtures in the stands, logging thousands of miles traveling to Texas Womans University softball and basketball games, or University of North Texas football and basketball games. They cheered loudest, though, at their granddaughters basketball and soccer games.Ken is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cene Ingram; and sons Kelly, Kevin, and Kerry.Ken is survived by his son, Corey Ingram, and wife Jenny, of Bridgeport; granddaughters Delaney and Ashley; sister Rhuenell Burris, and husband Mike; and brother Armin.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Denton State School or TWU Athletics.