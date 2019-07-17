Kenneth Phillip Poucher



Kenneth Phillip Poucher 82 of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed away July 10, 2019. He was born June 7, 1937 in Clairmont, New York to Earl and Marguerite (Smith) Poucher. He attended and graduated from Red Hook High School in Red Hook, NY. Kenneth joined the US Navy in 1957 and retired in 1977 after 20 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer, CPO, USN, Ret. He married Claudine Green on November 7, 1970 in Aubrey, Texas. They were married for 29 years prior to her passing.



He was of the Lutheran faith and was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Hot Springs Arkansas for many years. Kenneth was an avid coin and stamp collector, he also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading of local history and studying genealogy.



Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with Rev. Russell Tieken officiating. Burial will follow at Belew Cemetery with Military Honors.



Kenneth is survived by a brother, Donald E. Poucher of Granberry, TX, sister, Donna J. Poucher of Germantown, NY, 3 nieces all of Texas, brother in law, Gene Green and sister in law Juanell Green both of Aubrey, TX. He was preceded in death by his father Earl in Dec. of 1986, his mother Marguerite in July of 2013 and wife Claudine on Jan. 14, 1999. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 17, 2019