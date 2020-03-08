|
Kenneth Wayne McGill
Kenneth Wayne McGill, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ken was born to Mozelle and YC McGill of Saltillo, Texas on June 14, 1942. The family moved to Dallas when Ken was in elementary school. It was in Oak Cliff that he met many of his closest friends, most of whom he has kept up with throughout the years. After graduating from Sunset High School in 1960, he went on to attend classes at UT Arlington. Ken had a varied career path: he was a stockbroker, construction company owner, banker, and, finally, the managing principal of Travis Wolff, an accounting firm in Dallas. He was a member of Ridgewood Park United Methodist Church, North Highlands Bible Church and Denton Bible Church. Ken married Sharon Guyer Walters in 1996, and she was his love, comfort and caregiver ever since. Ken loved to hunt and fish, especially at his deer lease with his uncle and father, and he took many hunting trips to places like Alaska, Canada, Africa and Argentina. Ken was a wonderful father to his two daughters, Lisa (McGill) Druebert and Amanda (McGill) Klingele and especially enjoyed going shooting with grandson Christian Druebert and watching him play high school football and baseball.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughters Lisa Druebert and Amanda Klingele, his son-in-law Mark Klingele, his stepsons David Walters and wife, Kristi and John Walters and wife Amy, and his grandchildren Christian Druebert, Alli Walters, Grayson Walters, Natalie Walters, Haydin Walters, Graham Walters, Matthew Walters, Luke Walters and Elizabeth Walters. He was a loyal friend, a kind and loving father, and the kind of grandfather any child would be lucky to have. He is dearly loved and will be truly missed.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Ridgewood Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas on Monday, March 9 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The (dementiasociety.org).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020