Kenny Ray Smith II
Kenny Ray Smith II, 49, of Denton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Denton to Kenneth and Linda Smith on August 7, 1970. Kenny graduated from Denton High School and attended San Angelo State University. He was a member of First Christian Church in Denton and was self-employed. No services are scheduled at this time. Kenny is survived by his mother Linda Smith, Father Kenneth Ray Smith, sister Kim Foster Phillips, grandmother Emma Perry, nephew Kyle Caldwell and his nieces Taylor and Morgan Caldwell and Mark Graham a special friend of Kenny's.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020