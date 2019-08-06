|
|
Kevin Glenn McCrory
Kevin Glenn McCrory passed away in Denton, Texas in his home on July 27th, 2019 at the age of 47. Kevin was born on March 18th, 1972 in Carlsbad, NM.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Robert McCrory and Tracie Bernin of Carlsbad, NM; children, Rachel Holton and Jacob McCrory of Denton, TX; siblings, Laura Derrickson, Kerry McCrory, Matt Bernin, Rachel Bernin, Sarah Thompson, and Ruth Bernin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Helen Christiansen and Bob and Elizabeth McCrory.
Kevin is remembered as a great storyteller, joker, and cook. Kevin was focused on his family, and especially loved laughing and spending time with his children. He was an eternal optimist that could always see the opportunity in every situation. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, August 1st at 2pm at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.
You may sign the online register at
www.geojcarroll.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019