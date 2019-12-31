Home

Kevin Wayne Clonce


1970 - 2019
Kevin Wayne Clonce Obituary
Kevin Wayne Clonce

Kevin Wayne Clonce, 49, of Denton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, Texas.

Kevin was born March 18, 1970 in Ardmore, OK, to Bobbie J. Wilson. Kevin was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and most of his life worked in food service industry in the in Branson, MO area.

Kevin is survived by his mother Bobbie J Wilson, sister Cynthia Gamon and husband Rick Gamon of Krum, TX, brother Robert Glen Wilson of Rockaway Beach, MO, nieces Jessica Ridley and Jamie Mayhue of Krum, Texas, Pamela Marrs of Harrison, AR, and Leanna Wilson of Houston, TX.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

On line condolences may be made at

www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
