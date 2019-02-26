Kyle Christian Jenkins



Kyle Christian Jenkins, 35, of Krum, Texas passed away at home on February 21, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1983 in Denton, Texas to Robert and Marsha (Christian) Jenkins. He graduated from Krum High School and was a member of Krum Church of Christ and attended Special Abilities of North Texas in Lewisville.



Kyle was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jolly and Ruth Christian of Hot Springs, Arkansas, paternal grandparents, Frank and Joy Jenkins of Krum, Texas, and paternal great-grandfather R.L. Bud Watson of Denton, Texas.



He is survived by his mother and father, brother, Harley Jenkins and sister-in-law, Jacqui Jenkins, uncles John Christian and Keith Barber of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Ben and Amy Jenkins of Forked River, New Jersey, nieces, Landri Jenkins, Reese Jenkins, and Shelbi Jenkins, many special cousins, extended family, and friends.



Kyle was a man of enormous faith and love for all he met. He left an impression on every life he touched. He lived his life to the fullest and was happiest spending time with family and friends. One of his passions was sports, especially his Texas Longhorns. He did, indeed, bleed burnt orange.



His days were filled with bus rides on SPAN to Special Abilities of North Texas in Lewisville where he was the self-proclaimed director of everything. He never complained of his physical disability and was always concerned about others. If you needed a prayer, Kyle was your man. He spent much of his days praying for others.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Krum United Methodist Church, 1001 E. McCart, Krum, Texas. Donations may be made to Special Abilities of North Texas at https://specialabilities.net/donate or contact Jordan Drake at 940-391-8559.