Larry Dale Masten
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Larry Dale Masten, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 76. After suffering a massive heart attack, he went to be with the Lord. Larry was born on August 4, 1943, in Denton, Texas, to Clarence and Velma Masten. He was a graduate of Sanger High School and received his Business degree from North Texas State University. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he continued his employment with Texas Instruments and retired after 35 years of service. On July 11, 1970, in Nixon, TX, he married Susan DeGarmo. They raised two daughters, Jennifer and Tricia.
Larry had a passion for working in his yard and tending to his garden. Larry enjoyed spending time sitting on his front porch, looking and watching people drive by. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Bolivar Masonic Lodge #418. He had a long-standing church membership at the First Baptist Church and had recently begun attending church at the First United Methodist Church in Sanger. Larry loved to socialize and could be seen riding the sidewalks of Sanger on his scooter running his errands, which always included a quick stop at The Sportsman for coffee. He was known and will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile, and offering up his opinion, whether it was wanted or not. Both Larry and Sue were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this July.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Velma Masten of Sanger, Texas, his brother Forrest Gene Masten of Arlington Tx and sister Laverne Odom of Denton Tx. He is survived by his wife Sue Masten: two daughters, Jennifer Masten of Arlington and Tricia Masten Lutkenhaus and husband George of Justin and three beloved grandsons, George Jr. Andrew and Cooper Lutkenhaus; his brother Donald Masten and wife Linda of Sanger; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Tommy Alexander of Victoria, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 am at the Pavilion in the Sanger Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Rev. Phil Stobaugh will officiate the services.
Coker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may make online condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 27, 2020