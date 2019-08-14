Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Larry Sims
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Larry Dale Sims


1949 - 2019
Larry Dale Sims Obituary
Larry Dale Sims

Larry Dale Sims, 70 of Dallas, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Dallas. He was born January 19, 1949 in Pilot Point to Stanley and Mary Ellen Whitfield Sims.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service starting at 10:00 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Larry is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Sims; 4 sons, Mark Sims, Brian Sims, Matthew Sims and Mitchell Sims; sister, Vickie Sims; brothers, David Sims, Ricky Sims and Sandy Sims; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father and his daughter Cassie Lynn Sims.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019
