Larry Laverne Ketchum
Larry Laverne Ketchum of Sanger, Texas was born February 2, 1943 in Dearborn, Michigan to Lloyd Laverne Ketchum and Elsie Elizabeth Whetstone Ketchum. Larry graduated from Edsel Ford High School on January 29, 1961 and immediately went on to further his education at Henry Ford Community College.
His commitment and work ethic is demonstrated by his thirty-three year career with Delta Air Lines. His work with Delta began on June 21, 1962 with Detroit Reservations and Los Angeles Reservations and continued with a transfer to Detroit Field Operations in 1965. In 1967, Larry transferred to Dallas Love Field serving in a number of areas including assisting with the opening of the Delta Operations at DFW International Airport in 1974. Other airports he worked for a short time include San Antonio and Denver.
Larry married Patricia Douglas in Royal Oak, Michigan in 1965 and divorced in 1987. To this union were born two girls, Stacey Lynn Ketchum (Glenn Schmidt) in 1968 and Holly Marie Ketchum in 1970.
In 1993, he married Rebecca Sue Schulz, and inherited four sons: David Shane Schulz (Paige Schulz), Kristopher Kyle Schulz (Amy Schulz), Marcus Wade Schulz (Luci Schulz) and Justin Paul Schulz (Krystal Schulz). Larry is blessed with nine grandchildren: Kyle and Nikolette Schmidt, Bart and Libby Schulz, Hadyn Schulz, Ashton and Callahan Schulz, and Blane and Tyson Schulz.
While living in Boerne, Texas, Larry was active in the Berges fest festival of which he became President in 1982. Also, while in Boerne, Larry helped "start up" the Senior Center and was President for a number of years volunteering for Meals on Wheels deliveries.
While at DFW airport, Larry was chosen to be the President of Delta's Fair Share Committee. Larry was happiest assisting the elderly and special needs adults as well as spending time in the outdoors which is why upon his Delta Retirement, he began driving a van for Denton County Transportation Authority to assist others in need.
Remaining true to the "Larry" spirit, in place of a funeral or celebration of life, his final request and wish was to donate his body to the University of Texas Southwestern Willed Body Program for medical education and research. Larry's preferred charities are Trio Hospice, Denton, TX and In Touch Ministries, Dr. Charles Stanley, Atlanta, GA.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020