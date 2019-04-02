Larry Wayne Ross



Larry Wayne Ross, 64 of Denton passed away Friday, March 29th, 2019 at home. He was born July 7, 1954 in Dallas to Slater Ben Ross and Mary Lou Williams Ross. He graduated from WH Adamson High School in Dallas. He was employed by FEMA for 25 years, as an Emergency Manager.



Larry is survived by his daughter, Amanda Marie Ross of Krum, son, Matthew Wayne Ross and wife Amber of Dallas, their mother Maricela Silva Ross of Ponder, brother, Benny Joe Ross of Denton, sister, Brenda Elaine Ross Propper and husband Alan of Dallas, and 7 grandchildren, Amaya, Donte, Avery and Dayton Peace, Isaiah Ross, Avery Young and Jameson Adkins. Along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Neva Jane Ross.



The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday night from 6-8:00 pm for visitation. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.