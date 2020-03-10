|
Lars O. Andersen
Lars O. Andersen, 62, of Denton, died Saturday, March 07, 2020 at Medical City Hospital of Denton.
Lars was born on February 2, 1958 in Pilot Point, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lars Ole Andersen, Sr. and Maurine Andersen Floyd. After the untimely death of Lars Sr., Maurine remarried to J.B. Floyd who later influenced Lars to follow in his own footsteps. Lars graduated from Denton High School and later from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service choosing to join the family business with J.B. Floyd at Schmitz-Floyd-Andersen funeral home. He later became owner/operator of Schmitz-Floyd-Andersen where he served his community with honor and respect for many years before choosing to retire.
Lars is survived by his daughter, Kassi Waagen and her husband Ryan of Fargo, ND; son, Lars Hunter Andersen of Denton; sisters, Gail Norris of Tyler, Jean Crawley and her husband Wayland of Bullard, Ann Pippert of Houston; grandchildren, Hannah Waagen, Ethan Waagen, Garrett Waagen, Ellie Andersen; aunt, Margaret Duncan of Silverdale ,WA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lars enjoyed a life full of love and laughter. His many hobbies included baseball, cooking, hunting, gardening, bee-keeping, and most notably, a deep love of music. This love of nature and music brought him many lifelong friends over the years. Lars always strived to serve others before himself and worked with various charities and volunteer groups in the community. He developed a deep Christian faith as a young boy and stood strong in that faith his entire life.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Denton, 1100 Malone St., Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Flowers and contributions to Our Daily Bread charity are both welcome. Our Daily Bread feeds and cares for the homeless and at-risk in the community while maintaining the dignity of guests and offering opportunities for a new start. This is the link to the website https://www.ourdailybreaddenton.org/what-we-do
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020