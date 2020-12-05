Laura Anastasia Trachta



Mass of Christian Burial for Laura Anastasia (Huchton) Trachta, R.N., age 98, of Muenster was held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary and Vigil was held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Laura was born on December 23, 1921 in Muenster to Otto J. and Catherine (Herr) Huchton. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and transferred to Gainesville High School where she graduated in 1939. She entered nursing school in Sherman in 1943 and received her Registered Nursing degree in 1944. She worked in Sherman, Dallas, Austin, and Gainesville. Laura married the love of her life, Richard H. Trachta on December 26, 1945 at Sacred Heart Church. She retired from National Supply as an Industrial Nurse after 18 years.



Laura's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, fishing, boating, and playing dominoes.



She passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Laura is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Gay Trachta, and Glenn and Janell Trachta; grandchildren, DeAnn, Cody, Reagan, Kendall, Nicholas, Cameron, Mackenzie and Logan; and 6 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Trachta; parents: Otto and Catherine Huchton; twin granddaughters Amanda and Madison; and 9 brothers and sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sacred Heart Church.





