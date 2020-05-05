|
|
Laura Mae Klinglesmith Kinne
Laura Mae Klinglesmith Kinne - 95, resident of Good Samaritan Village in Denton was born August 7, 1924 and passed away May 1, 2020. She was born in Valley View, Texas to Eddie and Freda Klinglesmith. She married Leo Curtis Kinne in 1950 in Valley View. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters - Betty Lou Klinglesmith and Anna Grace Highfill and brother-in-law Jack Highfill, Sr. Also, a close family friend, Earlene Burton.
Laura graduated from Valley View High School and then attended Gainesville Junior College (now North Central Texas College). Laura Mae and L.C. made their home in Temple, TX. Laura worked for Southwestern Bell for forty-three years in Gainesville, Temple and Waco. She was an avid bowler and golfer for many years. After L.C.'s death in 1985, Laura moved from Temple to Denton to be closer to her family. She and L.C. had been members of Seventh Street United Methodist Church in Temple. She became a member of Denton's First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Bungalow Sunday School Class as well as the Trippers. Laura delivered Meals on Wheels for several years and enjoyed her visits with those households. She enjoyed traveling with friends and had traveled extensively throughout the world.
She is survived by two nephews - Jack Wilson Highfill, Jr. of Denton and George Edward Highfill of Dallas and Pat Highfill of Denton, two great nephews - Aaron Highfill and Abby Shelton Tupin of Keller, Zachary Highfill and wife Susan and great-great nephews Kai and Maddox and great-great niece Adira of Denton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery, Valley View, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 5, 2020