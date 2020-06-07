Laura Scribner
1940 - 2020
Laura Scribner

Laura Scribner 80 of Denton passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 14, 1940. She was the daughter of Herbert Woodrow and Betty Scott Mercer.

Laura married her high school sweetheart James Earl Scribner in 1959. They were married for 58 years. She was a wonderful mother to her three sons David Earl, Steven Wayne and Kenneth Lee Scribner. Her hobbies included whatever her 3 boys and husband were into; ie camping in tents, snow skiing, hunting and all of their sports and school activities. She learned to cook pheasant, striper, quail and deer gourmet style. Laura enjoyed entertaining and decorating for her family holidays. You could always find her in her apron in the kitchen creating a wonderful homemade feast. She was James' right hand in their insurance agency for 40 plus years.

She enjoyed playing bridge, cross stitch and being a member of Denton Woman's Club.

Her 8 grandchildren were her greatest joy. She never missed a sporting or school event and always came with her bag of snacks. She enjoyed weekends at her lake house preparing fabulous meals while everyone was out on the boat or fishing. Her selfless act of service and huge heart for all of us will be greatly missed.

Laura is preceded in death by her father H.W. Mercer and the love of her life James Earl Scribner.

She is survived by her mother Betty Sue Mercer, brothers Ron and Wife Kay Mercer, Ricky and Pattie Mercer, sister Debbie and husband Larry Wallace, sons David and wife Teisha Scribner, Steve and wife Michelle Scribner, Kenny and wife Tanya and 8 grandchildren Paden, Cole, Collin, Kelsey, Paige, Wyatt, Jarrett and Emma and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Roselawn Memorial Park.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
JUN
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
