Laurel Ann (Smith) Gideon
Laurel Ann (Smith) Gideon, known to most as â€œPollyâ€ or Memaw, passed away at her home in Sanger, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Laurel was born on October 13, 1941 in Bowie, Texas to Margaret Eleanor (Crawford) Smith and James Gordon Smith.
Laurels parents ran a Denton fabric shop, Margie's, where she spent much of her time when she wasn't in school. She graduated from Denton High School, and shortly thereafter she married the love of her life, James on June 12, 1960. Laurel went on to earn her Associate Nursing Degree (RN) from North Central Texas College (NCTC), and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). Laurel loved her work as a nurse, primarily in hospitals and nursing facilities in the area, and especially loved teaching young nurses at NCTC. Later in her career she enjoyed running her own nurse consulting business, Nurse to Nurse, where she assisted nursing homes in preparing for state inspection, and assisted attorneys as an expert in nursing home cases.
Laurel was most proud of her family. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She loved to have a house full of noisy children, playing, laughing, especially eating, and bringing light to her life.
Laurel is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James â€œJimâ€ Gideon, their three children, Lorna (Gideon) Bridges, Donald 'Wes' Gideon and his wife Sherri (Collier) Gideon, and DeAnna (Gideon) Taylor, their 6 grandchildren, Anthony, Brandi, Katie, John, James and CheyAnne, and their 7 great grandchildren, Alexa, Madison, Logan, Bryson, Aiden, Carter, and Lane.
Laurel is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Eleanor (Crawford) Smith and James Gordon Smith, her brothers Jon Michael Smith and James Patrick Smith.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6-8pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St. Denton. Her services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00am at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Burial will follow in the Sanger Cemetery.
The only thing that brought her more joy than her family, was giving. She had the most giving heart and was passionate about helping those in need in her community. In honor of this and lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make donations to the Sanger Education Foundation (sent to P.O. Box 429, Sanger, Texas 76266, in memory of Laurel Gideon).
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019