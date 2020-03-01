Home

Laurence Ahles "Larry" Schneider


1935 - 2020
Laurence Ahles "Larry" Schneider Obituary
Laurence â€œLarryâ€ Ahles Schneider

Laurence â€œLarryâ€ Ahles Schneider, 85, of Denton, TX, peacefully entered the presence of God on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Denton, TX. He was born January 12, 1935 in Dallas, TX to Clement Patrick and Rena (Clardy) Schneider. Larry married Mary Ella Hunnicutt on December 2, 1955 in Irving, TX. Mary Ella preceded him in death on August 10, 2012. He then married Frances Ward and she preceded him in death on November 27, 2018. Larry embraced and was welcomed into the Ward family and enjoyed many happy times and relationships. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a flight engineer for Braniff Airlines for 17 years. Larry also worked as a custom home builder for 20 plus years and took great pride in quality home construction.

Larry was a man of many interests including camping, building, socializing, and family get togethers. Larry was a man of commitment, integrity, faith, sacrifice and service to others. Our Daddy taught us well and we strive to honor him with our lives.

Larry is survived by two daughters, Laurie Wallace and husband, Dean of Pilot Point, TX and Linda Schneider of Ponder, TX; grandchildren, Bryan and Kyle Wallace; and a very special fur baby, Bruiser.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clement Patrick and Rena Schneider; wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Ella; and wife, Frances; brothers, Richard and Patrick Schneider.

A visitation will be held 3:00 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Slay Memorial Funeral Center in Aubrey, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Midway Church in Pilot Point, TX with John Theisen officiating. Interment will follow at Pilot Point Community Cemetery in Pilot Point, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
