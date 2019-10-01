Home

Lavon Crawford
Lavon Crawford


1931 - 2019
Lavon Crawford Obituary
Lavon Crawford

Lavon Crawford, 88, of Denton, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Justin Texas to go home to be with Jesus and those loved ones who passed before her. She was born on February 1, 1931 in Paris, Texas to Charlie and Lydia McCallum. Lavon worked as a CNA and attended the Denton County Cowboy Church until her health declined. She married Winfield Scott Crawford Jr., on November 5, 1947 in Estelline, Texas.

Lavon loved crocheting, quilting, sewing, baking, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, and showering her grandkids and great grandkids with kisses, both chocolate and real.

Lavon is preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Mary Crawford Phillips, brothers, Wallace and Joseph LeRoy McCallum, sister, Jackie Altman, and great granddaughter, Peyton Elise Beavers.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, also at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Lavon is survived by her daughters Lydia Farmer and husband Danny of Denton TX, Renee Todd and husband Mike of Jacksonville TX, sons Bobby Crawford and wife Sandra of Moore OK, Charlie Crawford and wife Trudy of Justin TX, sisters Beverly McClure of Newnan GA, and Carol Smith of Gainesville TX, 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Longmeadow Nursing Center in Justin TX, and the staff of Total Hospice & Palliative Care for the wonderful care they provided to our loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
