|
|
Lawrence Lee Hunt (Lee)
Lawrence Lee Hunt (Lee), 87, of Aubrey, Texas passed away on Tuesday evening, December 10th, at Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, Texas from a year long bout with pancreatic cancer and finally lung failure.
Services were held at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Vinita, Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 18th, directly followed by a burial at Carselowey Cemetery, with the American Legion participating in the services.
Lee was born at home - delivered by Dad - during a blizzard on December 4th, 1932 at Duke (near Altus) Oklahoma to Bion and Corinne Hunt. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Swan, Iowa, graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1951. Lee farmed with his dad for a year, then joined the U.S. Air Force in November 1952 during the Korean War, serving four years as an electronics specialist responsible for B-47 flight simulators, and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
While attending Oklahoma State University, Lee met and married Ann Katherine Brous on May 24th, 1958. He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1961 while also working for McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, and for Boeing in Wichita on B-52 radars.
After graduation, Lee worked for Douglas Aircraft five years on the Nike Zeus Anti-Ballistic Missile Project at White Sands and Kwajalein Island Test Sites. He then joined Texas Instruments, working there 20 years designing and testing missile and aircraft radar, guidance, and electro-optical systems for the U.S. Government.
Lee and his wife were also Texas Licensed Professional Engineers, working together in their consultant engineering business, and living on a farm raising Limousin cattle and hay - first in Plano TX, and then 31 years in Aubrey TX.
Lee is survived by his wife, Ann Katherine (Brous); two daughters - Donna Ruth Weinbrenner, of Pendleton SC, and Janice Lee Hunt of Aubrey TX; a brother - David Robert Hunt (Mickey) of Baxter Springs KS (residing in OK); six sisters - Elsie Spencer (Jim) of Sand Springs OK, Josephine Jones (Billy) and Carolyn Miller (Archie) of Gordon TX, Dorothy May Daniels of Big Cabin OK, Judy Wellborn (David) of Mckinney TX, and Priscilla Jane Hopkins (Ronnie) of Vinita OK; four grandchildren - Rabecca Lee (Hunt) Pate (Brian) of Denton TX, Jordan Ashley (Weinbrenner) Padgett (Matthew) of Lawrenceville GA, Steven Matthew Weinbrenner (Katie) of Charleston SC, Jessica Marie (Weinbrenner) Teixeira (Vince) of Irvine CA; three great grandchildren; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Bion and Corinne, and a baby sister - Tommie Michael.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019