Lawrence Peter



Seidemann, Jr.



Lawrence Peter Seidemann, Jr. was born on August 22, 1925 at his family home in Fort Worth, TX to Lawrence Peter Seidemann Sr. & Annie Mae Hallon. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Teresa Seidemann; daughter, Mary Ruth Heep; son, Mark Burns Seidemann; and great-grandson, Nathaniel Lawrence Heep. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Ruth Seidemann, son, Deacon Lawrence Peter Seidemann III (Phyllis Seidemann), son, Samuel Edward Seidemann (Rebecca Seidemann), daughter in law, Coleen Anderson, 6 grandchildren, 1 granddaughter-in law, and 2 great grandchildren.



Lawrence grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School, he then joined the Navy, serving during WWII. He worked for Western Electric (Nokia, AT&T) as an installer for 42 years.



On January 21, 1950 he married Mary Ruth Burns. They moved to Oak Cliff where they raised their four children. They served the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Community until 1984. They served as founding members of the parish, with many volunteer positions. 4th degree K of C Grandknight, Scoutmaster for troop #788, President of the Men's Club, and helped clear the first baseball field. In 1974 he began his journey as "Mercy" to his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



He and Mary moved to the "Farm" in Denton in 1984, where they would retire and spend their remaining years together. They joined the Immaculate Conception Community, where he once again served in many volunteer positions. He served on the committee making Immaculate Conception a historical site in Denton.



A "Native Texan", proud member of "The Sons of the Republic of Texas", an example to family and friends of what being a Texan should be, not depending on how long your length of residency or your bank account.



Lawrence was a determined man, who would always do anything for his neighbor; his favorite phrases were "Yes, Dear" and "O, Mercy!" Lawrence will be greatly loved and missed by the many lives he has touched!!



A Funeral Mass will be at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 4015 S. Hampton Rd., Dallas, Texas 75224 followed with internment at DFW National Cemetery at a later date. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary