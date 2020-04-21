|
|
Leah Kaye Reynolds
Leah Kaye Reynolds passed peacefully into her Heavenly Father's arms on April 17, 2020. Leah was born in Dallas, TX to Carl Benjamin Reynolds, Sr., and Mary Thelma Caruthers on October 28, 1945.
Leah lived many places and made many wonderful friends. All that knew her loved her outgoing, compassionate nature. She had a love of fun and a twinkle in her eye that matched her contagious smile.
She graduated from Ricks College and worked numerous jobs including FEMA. She was most proud of her Occupational Therapy degree from Texas Woman's University.
Leah was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. At the time of her passing she was serving as a Temple and Family History consultant as well as a Church Service Missionary over the Sister's Addiction Recovery Program.
Her parents preceded her in death as well as her brother Carl Benjamin Reynolds, Jr. She is survived by three nephews and her dear friend, Linda Boswell.
Memorial Services are pending.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020