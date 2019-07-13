Lee D. Nichols, Jr.



Lee D. Nichols, Jr., 86, of Hickory Creek, TX, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1932 in Mercedes, Texas to L.D. and Ivy Pearl (Agnew) Nichols. Lee married Carol Ann Hallam in 1969.



Lee served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



Lee and his family were migrant workers moving from town to town when he was young. He then joined his father in the oil field. Lee worked in the oil field all over the world in many different positions.



After Lee left the oil field, he worked at various other jobs. His last position was a Courtesy Clerk at the Corinth Albertson's. He loved meeting and greeting the people and helping with their groceries.



Lee is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Nichols, sister Nancy Whitten of Princeton, IN and many nephews, nieces and cousins all of whom loved him, and he loved in return.



He is preceded in death by his parents L.D. and Ivy Nichols, sisters Betty Holcomb, Nettie Mulvaney, Genevive Bolling and Jo Clem and brother, John Nichols.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. with Rosary said at 6:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:30 A.M. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Riney Rd. in Denton.