Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewisville Church Of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Woolverton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Maxine Woolverton


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Maxine Woolverton Obituary
Lena Maxine Woolverton

Lena Maxine Woolverton, age 67, of Denton, TX passed away on January 21, 2020 at home in Denton.

Lena was born in Newton, KS to Oliver and Rosie Klassen on March 2, 1952. She went to school at Remington High School in Kansas. She married Jim Woolverton on June 3, 1978 in Elbing, KS. She graduated from Hesston College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Denton States School for 31 years. She was involved in the Denton Hi-Noon Lions Club, she was also very involved with Lewisville Church of Christ.

Lena is survived by her spouse, Jim Woolverton of Denton, son Stephen and wife Amy Woolverton of Denton and granddaughter Kayla Woolverton. She is survived by two sisters, Marg Snyder of Andover, KS and Roseanne Hayes of Goessel, KS and by two brothers David Klassen of Mount Ridge, KS and Allen Klassesn of Papillion, NE. Lena is preceded in death by her father Oliver Klassen and her mother Rosie Klassesn.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Lewisville Church Of Christ with Jeff Jenkins of Lewisville Church of Christ, officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -