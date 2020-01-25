|
|
Lena Maxine Woolverton
Lena Maxine Woolverton, age 67, of Denton, TX passed away on January 21, 2020 at home in Denton.
Lena was born in Newton, KS to Oliver and Rosie Klassen on March 2, 1952. She went to school at Remington High School in Kansas. She married Jim Woolverton on June 3, 1978 in Elbing, KS. She graduated from Hesston College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Denton States School for 31 years. She was involved in the Denton Hi-Noon Lions Club, she was also very involved with Lewisville Church of Christ.
Lena is survived by her spouse, Jim Woolverton of Denton, son Stephen and wife Amy Woolverton of Denton and granddaughter Kayla Woolverton. She is survived by two sisters, Marg Snyder of Andover, KS and Roseanne Hayes of Goessel, KS and by two brothers David Klassen of Mount Ridge, KS and Allen Klassesn of Papillion, NE. Lena is preceded in death by her father Oliver Klassen and her mother Rosie Klassesn.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Lewisville Church Of Christ with Jeff Jenkins of Lewisville Church of Christ, officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020