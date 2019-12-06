|
Lena Rhea Young
Lena Rhea Young, 73, of Justin passed away on November 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Dallas, Texas to Lacy and Mary Jo (Turner) Corbitt.
Lana graduated from Sunset High School in 1964. While in high school she was a cheer leader for both the high school and the Dallas Cowboys. She was also elected school Sweetheart in 1964. She went to college at the University of North Texas where she was chosen to be a beauty queen, received her undergraduate degree in art education and a master's degree in elementary education. She married Howard Young of Denton on January 25, 1969. She taught school until the children got into middle school and retired to take care of her family. Lana was director for the Crisis Pregnancy Center for a brief time and has supported their ministry for decades. She was also a Market Place Ministries chaplain and a leader in Bible Study Fellowship. Throughout her married life she was a Godly support to her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Young of Justin, daughter, Shannon Lannett Simpkins and husband John of Austin, son, Wade Allan Young and wife Kristin of Arlington, Tx., sisters, Rosemary Campbell and Janie Thompson, grandchildren, Madeline Faith Simpkins, Gabriella Grace Simpkins, Samantha Hope Simpkins, Harrison Young and Lacy Young.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the First Baptist Church of Justin, in Justin, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Justin, interment will follow at Justin Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019