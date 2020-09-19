LEO D. HOGANUNITED STATES VETERANLeo Hogan, a 98 year old WWII Veteran of Denton, Texas, passed on to The "Big Skipper Topside" on September 12, 2020 at Golden Meadows Assisted Living in Denton, Texas. All arrangements are under the direction of DeBerry Funeral Home and family members; with internment in Oakwood Cemetery at Higgins Lake, MI and Memorial Services at a future date.Leo was born on June 10, 1922 in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Michael and Cornelia Hogan. He was a decorated United States Marine Combat veteran who served during World War II, deployed to the Pacific theatre and was on Reserve from 1948 - 1953 as a Technical Sergeant, Tank Leader with the 7th Tank Battalion. This hitch also included one year of "active duty" for the Korean Conflict.Upon his honorable discharge and service to our nation in the military Leo settled at Higgins Lake, Michigan. He worked for the State of Michigan Camp Program at Hartwick Pines as well as the Department of Natural Resources before retiring to Orange City, Florida in 1978. He and his wife (Barbara Joyce) relocated to Denton, TX in 2014 to be closer to family members.Leo was preceded in death by his first wife Joan; sisters Mary and Ruth; son Kevin Matthew; grandsons Caley Bertl and Jeremy Stansel. He is survived by his wife Barbara Joyce, stepdaughters Denise Stansel (Jerry) and Teresa Korn (Eric); stepsons John Bertl (Dongmei); Jeff Bertl (Karen), former daughter-in-law Jody Jones. He also leaves behind grandchildren Jacob Stansel (Christina), Evan Korn (Amber), Jared Stansel (Parker), Brittany Korn, Lilian Bertl: and 6 great grandchildren: Jeremy, Nahum, Hogan, Emerson, Linden, and Emily.For all who knew him, remember him for his welcoming demeanor, love for the outdoors (especially water), and his sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.Semper fiCondolences may be shared with the family online at: