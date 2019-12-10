|
Leo Davis
Leo Davis of Justin passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in his home, surrounded by loving family and friends. He shared his life with us for 85 years but, for us, it was not long enough. Leo was born in a humble mountain cabin near Purdy Township, off Wharton Creek in the Ozarks of Arkansas on April 27, 1934; the first child of Elmer Levi Davis and Sarahlo Gusta Tucker Davis.
He was born James Vernon Davis but two years later, his cousin was born and was named the same so his name was changed to Leo. As a child, he was called â€œBig Toeâ€ because he was the oldest of the siblings and cousins on the mountain at that time.
Leo grew up during a hard time. He remembered going to bed hungry and waking up to waiting for the chickens to lay before they could have breakfast. He worked hard from a very young age. He helped plow and harvest with his dad, uncles, and grandfather. He helped make crop runs into town. He helped his dad chop trees and make ties with a broad axe. When he was only twelve, he went off on summer harvest from Oklahoma up to Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, where he later stayed to become a lumberjack. He loved Idaho and spoke of it fondly all through his life. He has claimed Orofino as his favorite place on earth.
Later, following his beloved, saint of a sister, he settled in Justin where he lived the rest of his life, right across the street from his forever friend, Omer Gibbs, who grew up â€œright across the mountainâ€ from Leo in Arkansas. The two looked out for one another and individually took their posts, monitoring the neighborhood from their front porch swings. While his childhood was hard, they still had their fun. He loved to cliff jump into the creek with his siblings and friends. He was a life-long fisherman, learning as a child how to read the waters. He especially loved music and would tell of his uncles and grandfather Tucker playing their instruments and how the sounds would carry clear across the canyon. He and his brothers and cousins also loved to play practical jokes on other farmers including hoisting one farmer's wagon to the roof of the barber shop.
His favorite holiday was Easter because â€œit meant spring was coming.â€ His mother would make chicken and dumplings. Family members from miles away would come up to spend the day and the kids would get to play. All his life, chicken and dumplings was a favorite, second only to biscuits and gravy.
Leo was a loyal, dedicated, loving son to his parents and spoke dearly of them always. He loved his siblings very much as well and often told of the especially close bond he had with Frank and Ruby, as well as cousin Vernon, due to them being so close in age. Ruby was even his square-dance partner in their early days in Texas. He cared for his aunts, uncles, and cousins all of his life and dutifully checked on them and went out of his way to visit them when he was traveling.
Leo was a hard worker and showed his children the importance of a strong work ethic. He farmed, hauled hay, ranched, managed a factory, and drove a truck all over the western United States. He rode bulls to sometimes pay the bills during lean times. His bull riding career poetically ended in Cheyenne, Wyoming but the friends he made during that venture remained in his life for many decades after. He could fix just about anything. He was a perfectionist with his work and took great care of his home. Then he retired and he took up trimming trees and mowing all over Justin. He was 70 years old the last time he shimmied up a tree, wielding a chainsaw.
Leo and Donna loved traveling with family and friends, and especially taking the scenic routes to random, obscure museums. They spent many weekends on fishing trips. He caught 'em and cleaned 'em and she cooked 'em up better than anybody else ever could. He loved to please her and even donned ridiculous Halloween costumes to entertain the neighborhood year after year. He said that was to make her happy but we caught plenty of smiles on his face each year. He worked tirelessly to help her have the garden she loved so much. Her passing took a great part of his heart and he longed to reunite with her.
Leo loved his children and was blessed by them with 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a new great-great-grandson. He was a wonderful grandfather. He enjoyed encouraging a laugh from the children. He loved them all and spoke of them with adoration and pride. He worried over them, too, and went to great pains to do for them when they were in need. He quietly showed up to tend to matters and just as quietly slipped away.
Leo is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna, his sons Rickie and Joe, his parents, brother, Frank Davis, sisters, Joyce Howard and Ethel Armer, his daughter-in-love, Lorraine Davis, his step-daughter Kristey Methvin, and his baby granddaughter, Stephanie Yarbrough. He is survived by his children from birth and marriage, Barbara Sparks (Eddie), Roger Davis, Sharon Yarbrough (Darrell), Ronnie Davis, Rick Brown (Jill), Steven Brown, Karen Clark (Tracy), and Shanna Ferrell (Aaron). He is also survived by his siblings Ruby Gibbs, Truman Davis, and Lavena Farmer, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, from five to seven in the evening at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at two oclock. Interment will follow at Justin Cemetery, next to his wife, Donna.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019