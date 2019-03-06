Leon Charles Hammond



Leon Charles Hammond, 85, of Denton passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2019. He was born in Taneyville, Missouri on September 28, 1933 to Dea and Allie (Stanley) Hammond. He married Jo Evelyn Price in 1997.



He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, music, motorcycles, and western movies. He retired from Turbo Refrigeration Company and Reddy Ice Company. He was of the Baptist faith.



He is survived by his wife, Jo Evelyn Hammond of Denton sons; Charles Hammond and wife Sandy of Denton, Texas, Johnny Hammond and wife Carla of Collinsville, Texas, daughter; Melinda Carter and husband Eddie, of Denton, Texas, daughter-in-law; Julie Hammond of Denton, Texas, step-sons; Danny Price and wife Marsha of Denton, Texas, and Masinura Price and wife Marilyn of Denton, Texas. Sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean (Coffey) Hammond, son, David Hammond, and his mother and father.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM, interment will follow at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton, Texas.