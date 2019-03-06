Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Leon Hammond
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cooper Creek Cemetery
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Charles Hammond


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leon Charles Hammond Obituary
Leon Charles Hammond

Leon Charles Hammond, 85, of Denton passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2019. He was born in Taneyville, Missouri on September 28, 1933 to Dea and Allie (Stanley) Hammond. He married Jo Evelyn Price in 1997.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, music, motorcycles, and western movies. He retired from Turbo Refrigeration Company and Reddy Ice Company. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Evelyn Hammond of Denton sons; Charles Hammond and wife Sandy of Denton, Texas, Johnny Hammond and wife Carla of Collinsville, Texas, daughter; Melinda Carter and husband Eddie, of Denton, Texas, daughter-in-law; Julie Hammond of Denton, Texas, step-sons; Danny Price and wife Marsha of Denton, Texas, and Masinura Price and wife Marilyn of Denton, Texas. Sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean (Coffey) Hammond, son, David Hammond, and his mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM, interment will follow at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now