Leon McMinn Jr.
Leon McMinn Jr. of Aubrey, Texas, was surrounded by family as he passed into eternity with his Lord and Savior on August 15, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born June 17, 1940 in Birmingham, Alabama to Leon McMinn Sr. and Florene White McMinn. He was an auto enthusiast and worked at General Motors in the Buick Division for over 20 years. After retiring from GM, Leon owned and operated Express Lube Centers in Gainesville and Denton. Leon was a member of Denton Bible Church and The North Texas Corvette Club for many years.
Leon is survived by his loving wife of 14 years Nancy Lee McMinn; his sister Diane Parks and her husband, Bob; daughter Leslie Lianos; son Bryan McMinn and his wife, Raquel, and a son-in-law Nick Lianos. Other family in Leon's life include three daughters of Sondra McDaniel McMinn: Sheryl Martin, Denise Martin Thomas and her husband, Rick, and Lori Martin Cotto and her husband, Ralph; as well as two sons of Nancy McMinn: Michael Lewis and his wife, Melissa, and Scott Lewis and his wife, Susan. Leon is survived by eleven grandchildren: Dina Lianos, Sidney Thomas, Harrison Thomas, Taryn Cotto, Peyton Cotto, Christian Cotto, Emily Lewis, Kate Lewis, David Lewis, Sarah Lewis, and Rhett Lewis. Leon is preceded in death by his parents and wife Sondra McMinn.
Leon was an incredibly kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend; beloved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, August 21 at the Denton Bible Church Chapel. Because of Leon's long time struggle with Parkinsons, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation in lieu of flowers. The family will have a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019