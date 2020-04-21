|
Leonard â€œNubbinâ€ McKinley
Sims Jr.
Leonard passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Homelake Colorado after a two year battle with intestinal cancer. He was born July 7, 1947 in Denton, Texas to Leonard and Nathalie Sims. He worked in construction throughout his life until his retirement. He attended school at Denton High. Leonard served in the U.S. Army and served a tour in Vietnam where he earned the Purple Heart, and various other service medals. He loved the mountains, and the outdoors. He enjoyed all sports, fishing and especially Deep-Sea fishing. He enjoyed wood work, making wood sculptures and painting. He entered his paintings in Art Contests at the Denver Gallery and the Galveston Gallery and received multiple first place ribbons. He loved sharing his art work with friends and family.
He is survived by sisters Pat Normile , Nancy Waide and husband Joe, Wanda Lynch, Susan Bishop and husband Chuck and brother Tommy Sims, and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Nathalie Sims, brother Gary Sims, and nephew Josh Sims.
A Military Memorial will be held at a later date in Homelake Colorado. A family memorial will be held in Sanger at a later date.
Everyone that knew Leonard will have an empty place in their hearts. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. His heart was as big as Texas and his generosity and kindness was overwhelming.
His last wishes were to see the mountains one last time, and to have fried Chicken. He got his fried chicken and he got to see the mountains one last time. He is now experiencing a place that is even more beautiful than the mountains he so loved.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020