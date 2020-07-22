Leonide Alyce Feeney
Alyce L. Feeney, 91, of Denton, TX, passed away on July 17th, 2020, in The Colony, TX. She was born in Pleasanton, CA on December 23rd, 1928 to the late Ettore Quaglia and Leonide Joris. On July 3rd, 1952 Alyce married Donald Feeney in Amarillo, Texas. Alyce spent the last thirteen years of her life living in Denton, Texas to be closer to her children. There she was very active at the local Senior Citizen Center, where she enjoyed playing chair-volleyball and being with friends.
She is survived by her son; Mike Feeney of Lewisville, TX, and daughter; Denise Feeney of The Colony, TX, as well as a Granddaughter; Dusty Feeney of The Colony, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Shay Cemetery, Kingston, Oklahoma. Family will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com
.