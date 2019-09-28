|
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Immaculate Conception Church
Lillian Doris "Lil" Shimek Adami
1928 - 2019
Lillian Doris Shimek Adami
"Well done, my good and faithful servant." Those were the words she heard on September 26, 2019, when, surrounded by her loving family, Lillian Doris Shimek Adami departed this earth and entered into eternity.
Lillian Doris ("Lil") was born to Julia and Junius Studeny on February 29, 1928. At the tender age of three, Lil lost her mother; a few years later, her father passed away. Her aunt and uncle, Edward and Agnes Shimek, adopted the leapling orphan and raised her in Weimar, Texas, until she left for the University of Texas in Austin. There, she became a registered nurse, and headed to McKinney Texas to start her career in nursing at the VA Hospital. One day, when assisting in the Operating Room, Lil observed a handsome young surgeon, Gilbert ("Gil") Adami. A few days later, her roommate arranged a blind date for her, where she was surprised and delighted to encounter the handsome surgeon a second time. Sparks flew, and a few months later, after dinner and dancing at the Adolphus, Gil proposed. Thus commenced Lil and Gil's marriage and indomitable partnership of 64 years. Their first order of business was to move to the small town of Denton, where Gil would open his own practice, and their next order of business-to order a set of Encyclopedia Britannica.
Lil had three priorities in life: faith, family, and friends. As for the first, she served the Lord through her work at and on behalf of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in the Altar Society, on various boards and commissions, and helping to build not one, but three churches. She lived out her faith through her service as a volunteer for other causes. While her husband, the physician, healed many people, Lil helped enrich many lives. She helped to organize the first hospice in Denton, Ann's Haven, named after her dear friend Ann Lockwood. She was a founding member of Ann's Haven Hospice and Hospice Auxiliary, and served as a board member for many years, and continued as an Honorary Member. Her service came full circle when the Ann's Haven VNA Hospice team, led by RN Barb Nolan, guided Lil to the end, in caring hands and free of pain.
A dedicated volunteer, Lil was a charter member of Denton Benefit League and was a member of the Creative Crafts Department of the Ariel Club. She was a long-time board member of Denton City County Day School, and of the Denton County Medical Society Auxiliary, and helped to organize the PTA at Selwyn School. Through the years, she volunteered at almost every school her children and grandchildren attended. She also volunteered on behalf of the and United Way. She excelled at fundraising for any good cause, all the while having a good time and making new friends. When asked to stand and be publicly recognized for her contributions, she always humbly declined.
Lil understood Gil's devotion to his profession-shortly after they married, she retired from her nursing career, enabled him to fulfill his calling by tirelessly supporting him, running the household, raising the family, and serving her church and her community - strongly advocating for all, in her elegantly gracious manner.
Her innate love of others ensured that the Adami home was a gathering spot for friends and family. When she wasn't hosting bridge club or weekends at the lake cabin, hers was the house where her kids and their friends could be found playing, and she always had something baking in the oven. Her children were her pride and joy, and there never was a woman so delighted to be called Granny.
Lil was a life-long learner, a voracious reader who eschewed fiction in favor of mostly all non-fiction, such as biographies, National Geographic, and books regarding psychology and religion. That curious mind would help her children and many other children in ways no one could have ever imagined. Lil enjoyed doing stitchery, bird watching and gardening. She was a gourmet cook, most famous for her cornbread dressing, shrimp dip, sweets of all sorts, and frozen "pink things." While she had no God-given sisters, Lil, her children and grandchildren were blessed with love, support, and wisdom freely dispensed by Lil's close friends who served as surrogate sisters to Lil and surrogate aunts to her children and grandchildren. Many of those friendships now span three generations.
Lil is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Gil Adami, and her brother, Henry Studeny. She is survived by her three children: Debra Drayovitch & husband Ron (her favorite son-in-law), David Adami, and John Adami & wife Missi. She also leaves behind eight of the most beloved grandchildren there ever were: Kristi Drayovitch, Nic Drayovitch & wife Kellie, Stephen, Anna Adami, Michael Adami, Charles Adami, Daniel Adami, and Thomas Adami; as well as one great-granddaughter: Eleanor Drayovitch; her nephews, Steve Studeny and wife Judi, and Dean Studeny. The family wishes to thank the many nurses, caregivers, and friends who helped our precious mother and grandmother live a full life during her last years - we are grateful for you all.
Visitation with the family will be at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 University Drive, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019. A Funeral Mass celebrating Lil's life will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 2255 North Bonnie Brae, Denton, Texas. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Denton County Women's Medical Alliance and their families. Interment will be at a later time.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Denton City County Day School, a nonprofit preschool, 1603 Paisley, Denton, KERA Public Television at www.kera.org/donate/, Ann's Haven/VNA Hospice, Southwestern Diabetes Foundation, P. O. Box 918, Gainesville, Texas, or to any church or charitable organization you desire.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019