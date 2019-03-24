Home

Slay Memorial Funeral Center
424 S Washington St
Pilot Point, TX 76258
940-686-2277
For more information about
Lillian Sturm
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slay Memorial Chapel
424 S Washington St
Pilot Point, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Slay Memorial Chapel
r 424 S Washington St
Pilot Point, TX
Lillian Sturm Obituary
Lillian Lena Sturm

Lillian Lena Sturm, age 84, of Pilot Point, TX passed away at her home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Lillian was born April 27, 1934 to Herman and Lillie Lena Barthold Trietsch in Denton, TX. She married Paul Sturm December 26, 1953 in Pilot Point. Lillian enjoyed shopping and being a homemaker.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Paul of Pilot Point; two sons, Douglas and wife Karen Sturm of Garland, TX and Gerald Sturm of Pilot Point; three daughters, Linda and husband Billy Sexton, Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK, Cynthia and husband Glen Ray of Pilot Point, and Lisa and husband Tim Vidler of Arlington, TX; seven grandchildren, Sarah and husband David Whiteman of Forney,TX, Elizabeth and husband Michael Truss of Ft. Worth, TX, Billy Sexton of Oklahoma City, Brittany and husband Josh Allison of Oklahoma City, Emily Ray of Frisco, TX, Allison Ray of Stillwater, OK, and Morgan Vidler of Arlington; and six great-grandchildren. Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Weldon Trietsch and one sister, Dorothy Evelyn Trietsch.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening, March 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Slay Memorial Chapel in Pilot Point. A funeral service will be held Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at 10:00am at the Slay Memorial Chapel in Pilot Point with burial following at Blue Mound Cemetery. Mark Leonard will officiate and the pallbearers for the service are Billy Sexton Jr., Billy Sexton III, Michael Truss, Glen Ray, Tim Vidler and Lee Mears.

Services are under the direction of Slay Memorial Funeral Center, Pilot Point. On-line condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfunerlhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
