|
|
Lillie D. Burger
Lillie D. Burger went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019 in Corinth, Texas.
She was born on June 2, 1918 in Voca, Texas to William and Lizzie (Owens) Stucke. She married Dewey Glenn Burger in Brady, Texas on January 28, 1939 and from this union 3 children were born, son Dewey Wayne Burger (deceased), Barbara Jayne Burger and Jerry Lynn Burger Sr. (deceased). She had many jobs working in the clothing business and worked with her husband on the many ranches that they lived on.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, eight brothers and sisters, nine stepbrothers and sisters, and two great grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Jayne Burger of Corinth, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Sherman Drive Church of Christ in Denton. She had many friends. The services will be held on Friday November 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019