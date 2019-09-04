|
|
Lilyan Chloe Boyd
Lilyan Chloe Boyd, 78, of Denton passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home. She was born in Denton, Texas on May 22, 1941 to Virgle and Mildred Ashby Belew.
Chloe worked for many years at the FAA as an administrative assistant and prior to retirement she owned a flower shop and was a talented florist. She was a Methodist and a previous member of the United Methodist Church in Boyd, Texas. She loved her family, and this was her main focus and a priority in her life. She enjoyed writing and had started a life journal this past January. She had also written several songs, and had one recorded.
Chloe is preceded in death by her parents and husband Michael Boyd. She is survived by her daughter Tonya Enis McCurdy (Denton, Texas) and son Don Enis (Tool, Texas), granddaughter Andrea Harrington (Little Elm, Texas) and spouse Hunter Harrington and great granddaughter, Amelia Coffman. She also had several bonus children and grandchildren whom she considered her own and loved dearly.
A service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Faith United Methodist Church in Denton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Faith United Methodist Church PIN fund or Cooper Creek Cemetery Association.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019