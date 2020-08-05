Linda BohananLinda Bohanan, 72, of Slidell, Texas passed away July 22, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Linda was born July 25, 1947 to Elmer Shirey and Vera Burns. She is survived by her husband, Jimbo Bohanan, her children, Jerry Mast Jr. and wife Shelly, Donna Ward and husband Bobby, Jake Mast and wife Deanna. Linda has six Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.Linda is survived by seven siblings, Ruby Johnson, Taresa Victory, Pam Dotson, Janis Richards, Donna McCarthy, Bill Burns Jr. and Dale Burns. She also leaves behind several Nieces and Nephews and very special family Jerry Mast Sr., Patrick Twohig and family and Shannon Newman. She also leaves behind her beloved furry baby Maddie.She was preceded in death by her Parents and brother W.A. Shirey and her other fur baby Aerial. At her request there will be no services.