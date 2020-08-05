1/1
Linda Bohanan
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Bohanan

Linda Bohanan, 72, of Slidell, Texas passed away July 22, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Linda was born July 25, 1947 to Elmer Shirey and Vera Burns. She is survived by her husband, Jimbo Bohanan, her children, Jerry Mast Jr. and wife Shelly, Donna Ward and husband Bobby, Jake Mast and wife Deanna. Linda has six Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.

Linda is survived by seven siblings, Ruby Johnson, Taresa Victory, Pam Dotson, Janis Richards, Donna McCarthy, Bill Burns Jr. and Dale Burns. She also leaves behind several Nieces and Nephews and very special family Jerry Mast Sr., Patrick Twohig and family and Shannon Newman. She also leaves behind her beloved furry baby Maddie.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and brother W.A. Shirey and her other fur baby Aerial. At her request there will be no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved