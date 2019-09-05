|
Linda Hopkins-Townsley
Linda Hopkins-Townsley died peacefully on August 30th 2019 in Denton, TX at the age of 73.
Linda was born on July 17th, 1946. She was loving and dedicated wife and grandmother, often hosting holidays and birthdays. Known for her quick wit and sense of humor she was loved by all who knew her. She lived a very fulfilled life often doing charity work and was a valued member of the Elks Lodge for many years. Linda was an accomplished small business owner along with her husband whom she shared a wonderful 25 years. Together they lived a great life and will now be reunited with God.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband William Larry Townsley.
Linda is survived by her children Laurie Wilson and daughter Candice and son Craig; Rebecca Sprabary and husband Daryl; William Townsley and wife Kristie; Chad Townsley and wife Jacy; and her 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial for friends and family is scheduled for September 7th, 2019 from 10-12 at Linda's home.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019