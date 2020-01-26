|
Linda Joyce Hermus
Our family is deeply saddened to share that Linda Joyce Hermus, 71, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Denton, Texas with her beloved husband by her side.
Linda was born in Dallas, Texas on September 21, 1948 to John and Lydia (Clement) Hendricks. On July 1, 1988, she married her best friend and partner in life, Werner Hermus. Together, they enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family and friends at their ranch in Gainesville, Texas.
Linda loved to love on animals. From her horses to every stray that wandered within her sight, all found their forever homes with her. None of us will soon forget hearing her special calls for Blue or Daisy to come home at all hours of the day and night. In addition to her passion for animals, Linda adored her family, especially her role as Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished her dear friends from The German American Club and enjoyed attending performances held at Butterfield Stage.
She is survived by her husband, Werner Hermus, sons, Todd Marshall and wife DeLene of Scurry, Texas, Jason Marshall of Red Oak, Texas, Jason Hermus and wife Cindy of Colleyville, Texas, Stephen Hermus of Lake Dallas, Texas, daughters, Kristi Chambers and husband Rodney of Krugerville, Texas, Michelle Hermus-Jensen and husband James of Frisco, Texas, brother, Joe Hendricks and wife Sandie of Aubrey, Texas, and her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lydia Hendricks, her sister, Wanda Sue Pelton and daughter-in-law, Claire Marshall (Walker).
The family will host a celebration of Linda's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, at CafÃ© Max 1600 Alma Rd, Richardson, Texas 75081. We look forward to sharing memories, breaking bread and having a final "Prosit" to Linda with all our friends and family. We will provide final details soon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter http://www.noahsarktx.com, 2501 N. Weaver St, Gainesville, Tx 76240
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020