Linda June Blackwell
Linda June Blackwell was born May 2, 1946 in Gainesville, TX to Otis and Alice (Adair) Trail.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one Sister, Brenda Anderson of Ponder, TX
She is survived by her husband Paul Edward Blackwell of Sanger, TX; one daughter Alison Lea Blackwell Mateen also of Sanger, TX; and five Sisters Lucy Trail of Sanger, TX; Eula Wilson (Monty) of Pilot Point, TX; Mary Grissom (Bobby) of Gainesville, TX; Lorena Trietsch (Ricky) of Sanger, TX; & Lisa Norman (Bruce) of Sanger, TX; and two brothers Robert Trail (Charlene) of Tuskahoma, OK & David Trail (Karen) of Lewisville, TX, and many more family members Nieces, Nephews, Cousin & etc.
Linda loved talking on the phone to one or all of her Sisters on a daily basis.
Linda was a loving & caring individual who had a special place in her heart for 4 young ladies (Great Nieces) Brianna Trietsch, Jordan Morrison, Kyleigh Higgs & Hannah Higgs.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers & kindness during these last several weeks.
Linda's funeral service will be held on Monday July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Sanger Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Sunday from 1-4pm at the funeral home. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com