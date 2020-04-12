Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Benskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay Benskin


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay Benskin Obituary
Linda Kay Benskin

Linda Kay Benskin passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home in Denton. She was born on May 31, 1959 in Denton, Texas to Roy and Mary Benskin. Linda enjoyed life and volunteering for 15+ years at Denton's annual Arts & Jazz Festival.

She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Linda is survived by her brother, Steve, and twin sister Lisa. Linda is preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of her life is planned at Steve's Wine Bar in Denton after COVID- 19 has settled.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Denton Festival Foundation (help keep our wonderful festival free) or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -