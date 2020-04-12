|
|
Linda Kay Benskin
Linda Kay Benskin passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home in Denton. She was born on May 31, 1959 in Denton, Texas to Roy and Mary Benskin. Linda enjoyed life and volunteering for 15+ years at Denton's annual Arts & Jazz Festival.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Linda is survived by her brother, Steve, and twin sister Lisa. Linda is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life is planned at Steve's Wine Bar in Denton after COVID- 19 has settled.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Denton Festival Foundation (help keep our wonderful festival free) or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020