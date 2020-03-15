Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
Linda Kay DeShazo


1959 - 2020
Linda Kay DeShazo Obituary
Linda Kay DeShazo

Linda Kay DeShazo, 60, of Denton passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Linda was born in El Paso, Texas on July 9, 1959 the daughter of Cecil Dale DeShazo and Wanda Goodson DeShazo.

Linda was the former Chief of Police for the city of Cockrell Hill. She is survived by her brother Richard DeShazo of Denton.

Linda's funeral service will be held on Tuesday March17, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Denton, Texas.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
